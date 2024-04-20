Dad Leaves Son’s Favorite Teddy Bear Behind On Purpose, So Mom Makes Him Fly Back To Get It
by Addison Sartino
Having a toddler can be difficult, so when you find something that works to soothe them, it’s best to let it be.
But this dad had other plans…
This woman took to Reddit to share her story.
My son has a teddy bear that he’s very attached to. Since he takes it everywhere, it isn’t in the best shape and my husband has tried buying him new teddies but he still prefers his old bear.
The mother left the family trip before the father and son.
I flew home from Greece two days earlier than my son and husband.
When they got here my son kept asking for his bear but I couldn’t find it so I asked my husband where it was.
The father left the son’s favorite teddy bear in a different country.
He told me he had left it there because he bought our son a new teddy that he liked more.
I thought he was joking since our son will play with the new teddy but he always goes back to his bear.
I told him to go back to Greece and get it but he laughed me off and said he would get it in 2 weeks as that’s when he plans to go back.
We ended up having a fight because I told him I was being serious and he needed to go back immediately and he said I was being ridiculous and this was why our son was so attached to the teddy.
Without the teddy, the toddler was a mess.
I was even angrier when it was time for our son to go to bed but he wouldn’t stop crying because he couldn’t find his bear, so I brought up how he needed to go and get it again and I wouldn’t drop it until he agreed to go sooner.
I’m from the UK and we were staying at a home owned by his parents.
Nobody is there so we can’t have it mailed.
AITA?
Reddit users were quite baffled with this one.
One person found it weird that the husband was so adamant about not using the favorite teddy bear.
Another reader didn’t like that the husband didn’t include his wife in the decision.
And this person called the husband a real jerk.
At least the teddy bear got a longer vacation…
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.