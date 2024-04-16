Dad Let His Tomboy Daughter Cut All Her Hair Off, But Her Mother Said He Let Her Ruin Her Image
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, get over it!
I don’t think it takes a genius to figure out that no one likes to be told that when they’re fired up about something.
But this guy went there!
And now he wants to know if he took things too far.
Let’s see what he had to say…
AITA for telling my wife to get over my daughter’s short hair?
“I (40M) and my wife(42F) have been married for 5 years.
I have a 14 year old daughter from a previous relationship. Her mother wanted nothing to do with her when she was born.
When I met my wife, she was worried about being a bad step-mother to my daughter. They became close and they do a spa day every Mother’s Day.
My daughter has very long hair down to her shoulders. She doesn’t like putting it up in ponytails and she complains about the length of time it takes to blow-dry.
It was time for a change.
She’s a big tomboy and one of her friends recommended she gets a pixie cut.
I booked her an appointment to get the cut she wanted and she was very happy. She’s been in such a great mood and loves having the short hair.
When I brought her home to see wife, my wife dropped what she was doing and looked like she was about to faint.
She asked why I allowed daughter to cut all her hair off.
Well…
I told her that this is the cut my daughter wanted. My wife got furious and started telling me about how I ruined daughter’s image.
I shot back at her to get over the haircut as it made daughter happy. That was all I wanted was my daughter to be happy.
My wife continued to complain about the haircut even around my daughter and I had to tell her multiple times to drop it.
My daughter has been very depressed and it’s worrying me. I have been giving my wife the cold shoulder and she’s being very cold to both me and daughter.
AITA for telling my wife to get over my daughter’s short hair?”
It’s just hair!
It’ll grow back!
