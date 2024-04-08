Driver Warned People Against Buying Hyundai Cars After She Got Three Of Them Stolen. – ‘I have nightmares all the time.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I think it’s safe to say that this woman has had it with the brand of car that she owns…
She posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers to avoid a particular brand of automobile because she’s had nothing but trouble with hers.
The text overlay on her video reads, “My car was stolen AGAIN last night…DO NOT BUY HYUNDAI.”
She explained, “Tomorrow, it will be one year since my Genesis was stolen, which was like my dream car. I still can’t even believe that was a year ago. And, like, it’s horribly poetic that last night, my car was stolen again.”
She continued,
“That is the third time my car has been stolen in less than a year. My Genesis was completely totaled when it was taken, so I ended up getting my Elantra. Shouldn’t have gotten another Hyundai, clearly. My Elantra was stolen right after my Genesis—June or July. Yeah, it was stolen again last night, and it just sucks because I feel like all weekend I was talking about it.”
She added, “Ever since my car got stolen the second time, it’s been literally traumatizing. I have nightmares all the time of getting my car stolen. I keep having this reoccurring nightmare where I walk out to my car, and there’d be notes in it … and then, it happened again.”
She ended her video by saying, “This is just a PSA: don’t buy a ******* Hyundai. Because it will get stolen. Three times. In less than one year.”
What is it about Hyundais?!
