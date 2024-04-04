Employee Is Asked To Guess What Their Performance Incentive Will Be And It’s Literally A Pie In The Face. – ‘We can choose what pie!’
by Ashley Ashbee
The word “incentive” can be interpreted in many ways, but all of them are based on the premise that you will want the incentive badly enough that you’ll work really hard to get higher numbers.
At least that’s what TikToker @tanya_01_87 (then @opinionatedtanya) thought.
Her employer’s metrics were in a slump, so in a meeting, her team leader tasked her and her coworkers with bringing the numbers back up in exchange for an “incentive.” And then she asked the team to guess what the incentive could be.
In a two-minute video that has gone viral with over 200,000 views, OP goes through some of their guesses.
It seems promising at first:
“Gift card, right?… “Nope,” they respond.
“Gotta be a raise. I’ve been with the company two years and never got a raise.”
But that wasn’t the answer either. So OP starts thinking bigger.
“They just sent people to Disney World, so what could it be?!”
Her rationale was that it must be big to “motivate us, to get us out of this slump” and she’s excited about the prospects.
But we can feel OP’s sarcasm bubbling and know her hopes will be dashed.
It turns out that she should have been aiming lower, not higher.
“They’re going to pie each other in the face if we get our metrics back up,” she reveals sarcastically. “We can choose what pie!”
OP doesn’t say if she and her coworkers complained about the “incentive” or if they commented to their team leader on how unmotivating it was.
Watch the video here.
@tanya_01_87
My job offered a deal we couldn’t refuse because we have no choice. Acdeal of a lifetime!!! Absolutely phenomenal!!!!🥲🥲🥲 #noraises #costoflivingcrisis #costoflivingraise
The people were in the comments were outraged.
Many, like this person, felt that the “incentive” was counter-productive and would actually demotivate the team instead of motivate them.
A lot of commenters encouraged revenge.
Some people related similar “incentives” at their work.
A few people recommended OP quit her job.
And many commenters said they thought OP was warming up to revealing a pizza party at least.
It’s a good thing I don’t like pie, because it will make it easy to “donate” one to this worthy cause.
No, I’m kidding. I’d leave the Zoom call and write a strongly worded letter right after.
