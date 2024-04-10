Employee’s Pay Was Docked And Hours Cut After A Brief Maternity Leave, And When She Addressed It With Her Boss, He Fired Her
by Ashley Ashbee
Job security is an important topic for most people, as it dictates how you plan for the future and can reveal potential issues.
Like most young women in the workplace who will probably have more children, new mom and Tiktoker @rissapricexo explains why she’s worried about will happen with her job the next time she goes on maternity leave.
She has very good reason to be concerned.
While preparing dinner for her family, OP tearfully breaks down what happened. This is part two of her story.
“I had questioned them about my pay. I didn’t get my last paycheck upon leaving for maternity leave,” she explains tearfully.
Also, her hours were reduced and her pay was docked when she returned to work.
So what happened? Absolutely shocking.
“I brought this to my boss’s attention and he fired me.”
So she took the issue to HR and said “I don’t think this is right,” sharing why. About a month later, they said she could have her job back.
“Unbeknownst to me, they were just doing what was in the best interest of the company,” she alleges. “… To try to cover up what they did.”
OP felt this could happen again and wanted to protect herself, but her hopes were dashed.
“Other things I can’t get into right now, but I basically have to get permission to make income moving forward.”
That sounds incredibly frustrating.
Watch the full clip.
@rissapricexo
Part 2 #momsoftiktok #postpartum #maternity #workingmom #letgofromwork #sadstory #storytime
In a brief follow-up video, OP says a “public figure” reached out to her to help her get justice. This woman had her own issues with a “wealthy man of power and she won.”
I love to see the solidarity! Check out the follow-up here.
@rissapricexo
💖When one of us win we all win💅 #payitforward #kindness #momsoftiktok #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #motherhoodunflitered #womanempowerment #womansupportingwoman🌻🌻🌻 #trending #barbiemovie
There was a lot of support and advice in the comments.
Several commenters shared how maternity leave works in other countries.
These people are confident OP has a strong legal case.
This person shared a common myth about Canadian employers.
A number of women shared similar experiences, even in senior positions.
There’s still so much work to be done on women’s rights.
I hope everything works out for OP.
