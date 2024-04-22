Food Influencer’s Boyfriend Belittled Her Work, But Now Thinks He’s Entitled To The Free Meal She Was Offered. So She Brings One Of Her Friends Instead.
by Ryan McCarthy
Part of being in a relationship is getting to know your partner’s little quirks, their loves and hates, and especially their passions and interests!
And even though that interest might not be your exact cup of tea, you know how happy it makes the person you care most about!
I mean, look at my boyfriend! He started watching One Piece, an almost 1100 episode show, just because he said it reminded him of me.
Now if that isn’t husband material, I don’t know what is!
But not everyone has a partner that embraces their interests, like this user, whose boyfriend made fun of her food instagram, but still thought he should get free meals that she got from it!
AITA for not sharing a free meal with my anti-Instagram boyfriend?
I post my food pics from when I go out to eat on Instagram. It’s just for fun, I spend like 30 minutes a week on it, tops.
My boyfriend is a very sweet guy in many ways, but one thing that I’m not so much a fan of is that he often hops on the bandwagon of hating on innocent things.
Not just not liking something, but making sure everyone knows he doesn’t like it even if nobody asked.
And one of the main things he aggressively disliked? His girlfriend’s food account!
I can’t help but notice a theme: Pumpkin spice lattes, pouty selfies, Taylor Swift, etc.
As you can guess, he is not a fan of of the food pics and thinks it’s very annoying and cringe. He doesn’t even follow my insta even though he has an account 🙁
Even though I don’t have very many followers, I have started getting occasional offers and invitations from restaurants in my city to try their food for free in exchange for a review.
Nothing crazy—no steak dinners so far—but I’ve gotten a few sandwiches and several baked goods.
But apparently OP was moving up in the food influencer world, because one restaurant offered her an entire free meal!
Well, I just hit the big leagues and got invited to a new restaurant opening that includes a free appetizer and entree for me and one guest.
I immediately invited one of my Instagram friends who I have gone out to eat with on several occasions and who also enjoys taking food photos.
I told my boyfriend and he’s pissed that I’m not taking him and says I’m doing it out of spite—I really think I’m not?
OP thought if the restaurant was paying her to review their food, she’d rather not be laughed at while she’s doing it!
If the restaurant is giving me free food in exchange for a post, I’m gonna put more effort into the post and spend a few extra minutes making sure that I actually get very good shots.
I’d rather do it with someone who isn’t going to sigh and roll their eyes through the whole thing.
Also, I think it’s pretty audacious of him to be actively unsupportive of an activity that hurts no one, but then also expects to benefit when it’s actually successful.
I have to agree with OP, you can’t make fun of someone’s process and still try to capitalize off their results! Pick a lane!
Reddit said that OP was right to be concerned, and that this type of disdain was the first sign of future divorce.
Many people were reminded of their own stories of partner’s interacting with their interests.
This user said that even though her and her husband have never been interested in each other’s hobbies, they still support each other no matter what.
This cosplayer even said her husband helped make her costume, which led to him getting just as invested as her.
And finally, this metal fan even danced to Harry Styles with his wife because he knew it would make her happy.
No one’s asking you to like your partner’s interest, but the least you can do is not make fun of them!
