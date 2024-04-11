Goodwill Customers Calls The Stores Out For Their Price Increases. – ‘It’s literally cheaper to go to Walmart.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you been to a Goodwill store lately? That stuff ain’t cheap!
And a TikTokker named Essie has had enough of it!
She posted a video on the social media platform and sounded off about how expensive the items have become at Goodwill stores.
Essie asked viewers, “Can anybody tell me what has happened to Goodwill?”
She said that the Goodwill store she goes to doesn’t have fitting rooms or mirrors so people have to buy clothes as is.
Essie asked, “Why would I spend $15 on a pair of used pants that I can’t even try on?”
She went on to complain about t-shirts being $6 at the store when she used to buy tank tops there for only 99 cents.
Essie also complained about the prices of housewares and plants.
About one particular item, she said, “You can go to Bed Bath & Beyond and get a brand new luxury towel for $8 or you can get an old one for $6 that I’m sure has been used by like a family of seven,” referring to a towel.
Essie ended her video and said, “It’s literally cheaper to go to Walmart.”
Here’s the video.
@essielesse
when did they get so expensive. I want 99 cent things back #goodwill #thriftstore #FomotionalFinds
Another person points out that they donated Levi jeans… and Goodwill is charging people the ACTUAL price he bought them for.
@adrian_peru
I like goodwill but some prices are Ridiculous… #Goodwill #Donation #Expensive #Jeans #Shocked #Used #Thrift
What the heck is going on over there?!
Understandably, people had some feelings…
This reader made a good point…
Another person agrees with her.
And this person said folks need to shop and mom and pop shops.
More rising costs.
That’s great…just great…
