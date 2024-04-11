April 11, 2024 at 10:37 am

Goodwill Customers Calls The Stores Out For Their Price Increases. – ‘It’s literally cheaper to go to Walmart.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@essielesse

Have you been to a Goodwill store lately? That stuff ain’t cheap!

And a TikTokker named Essie has had enough of it!

She posted a video on the social media platform and sounded off about how expensive the items have become at Goodwill stores.

Essie asked viewers, “Can anybody tell me what has happened to Goodwill?”

Source: TikTok/@essielesse

She said that the Goodwill store she goes to doesn’t have fitting rooms or mirrors so people have to buy clothes as is.

Essie asked, “Why would I spend $15 on a pair of used pants that I can’t even try on?”

She went on to complain about t-shirts being $6 at the store when she used to buy tank tops there for only 99 cents.

Source: TikTok/@essielesse

Essie also complained about the prices of housewares and plants.

About one particular item, she said, “You can go to Bed Bath & Beyond and get a brand new luxury towel for $8 or you can get an old one for $6 that I’m sure has been used by like a family of seven,” referring to a towel.

Essie ended her video and said, “It’s literally cheaper to go to Walmart.”

Source: TikTok/@essielesse

Here’s the video.

@essielesse

when did they get so expensive. I want 99 cent things back #goodwill #thriftstore #FomotionalFinds

♬ original sound – essie🍁

Another person points out that they donated Levi jeans… and Goodwill is charging people the ACTUAL price he bought them for.

@adrian_peru

I like goodwill but some prices are Ridiculous… #Goodwill #Donation #Expensive #Jeans #Shocked #Used #Thrift

♬ original sound – Adrian

What the heck is going on over there?!

Understandably, people had some feelings…

This reader made a good point…

Source: TikTok/@essielesse

Another person agrees with her.

Source: TikTok/@essielesse

And this person said folks need to shop and mom and pop shops.

Source: TikTok/@essielesse

More rising costs.

That’s great…just great…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter