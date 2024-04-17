Guys Shares The Adorable Beanie Babies Side Hustle That He Earns $25/hour For
by Ashley Ashbee
Gig work often gets a bad rap for being boring and stressful, but this person found a side hustle online that actually looks really fun!
“I just started a new job that I found in the App store,” TikToker @alex_makes1 explains in a recent viral video that starts with him in his car about to start work.
He then walks into a Circle K and heads to one of those carousel displays and it’s full of Beanie Babies in disarray.
We can assume that children were playing with them and didn’t put them back where they found them.
That’s where his job comes in.
So what is it? He organizes the Beanie Babies in their display carousel in the store!
As he spins it around, he says, “$25. I take an hour to do it. Easy peasy.” That’s an eye-catching rate for gig work.
As a millennial who grew up in the height of the Beanie Baby craze in the ’90s, I can’t help but be a bit jealous.
These cute toys always made me smile and they’re making OP smile, too! But he may be smiling because the work is so simple and pays well.
All he has to do is sort the Beanie Babies into their appropriate sections and tidy them up. That’s it! But just because it’s easy, that doesn’t mean he isn’t proud of his work.
He shows us how many types there are: “the two pink monkeys and one pink octopus… Dalmatians, this blue fox.”
“Before, this thing was a complete mess. Now every Beanie Baby is with its cousin.” Aw its cousin! This is too pure.
But what if it doesn’t take him an hour to do? “This takes me about 30 minutes and I get paid for the whole hour.”
Sweet! Good work, OP!
Let’s hope the kids keep mess these displays up again so he can keep doing this job.
Here’s the full video.
@alex_makes1
Results may vary #longervideos #gigworker
People in the comments had a lot to say.
A lot of people wanted to know what app he used to get this job and some seemed annoyed he didn’t share that.
This person has questions that affect how much you really make with this job.
A few people shared how people can find similar jobs online.
A lot of people asked for job hunt advice, saying that they keep applying to similar things online but never get the job.
This person wonders how you prove you did the work.
Looks like there are fun jobs out there!
Don’t give up and keep your options open.
