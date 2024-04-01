He Tricked His Husband Into Eating A Vegan Meal Because He’s Overweight. Now They’re At Odds About How He Handled The Situation.
by Trisha Leigh
There is a lot of controversy out there when it comes to people who choose to eat vegetarian or vegan diets.
A lot of that controversy comes from the fact that many people who make those choices really, really want to convince other people to make them, too.
OP is a vegan and his husband is not.
So, here’s the deal: I (M43) have been vegan for about a year now and my husband (M48) is a meat-and-potatoes kind of person.
He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn’t too interested in trying vegan options.
This, among other things, causes OP to worry about his health.
However, I’ve been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health.
I get worried for him sometimes because he is very fat and his BMI is also quite high.
I’ve been trying to cook healthy meals for him, encouraging him to exercise, and getting creative with the dishes I make, but my partner just doesn’t seem interested.
One night, he prepared and served a vegan meal without telling him.
That’s why, last Saturday night, I decided to take matters into my own hands.
I made a delicious vegan lasagna for dinner, not mentioning to my partner that it was completely plant-based.
To my surprise, my partner loved the lasagna and even asked for seconds.
Now, his husband is upset about the subterfuge.
It wasn’t until after dinner that I let it slip that the dish was vegan and my partner was less than pleased.
I defended my decision by telling them that I’ve been worried for their health and want them to get skinnier and be better.
My partner said it was very immature of me and I could have talked to him directly.
AITA?
Did OP do anything wrong? He’s asking Reddit to weigh in!
The top comment points out that healthy and vegan don’t always cross.
This commenter agrees that “healthy” could mean all kinds of things.
But this fellow vegan doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.
They don’t think this tact is going to make him change his eating habits, though.
Diet should be a personal choice, right?
Sure, he could have said something.
This was overall pretty harmless, though.
