Her Brother Tried To Argue With Her About Where To Eat Dinner, So She Humiliated Him In Front Of His Friends
by Matthew Gilligan
Those are fightin’ words!
But do you expect anything less from one sibling to another?
Check out this story from Reddit's "Am I the *******?" page
AITA for telling my brother I’m more important than him?
“I’m 5 months pregnant. The dad, James, is my brother’s friend. Since the pregnancy has been rough I moved in with James because he offered to help me.
Usually, his friends all come to his to hang out and play pool. They came over a few days ago and decided they wanted to go out to eat.
Then her brother chimed in…
I still have really bad nausea so I can’t eat most things so James asked me what I wanted to eat.
I picked a place but my brother started complaining and asking James why he had asked me when the rest of them wanted to go get pizza instead.
Here it comes…
Nobody else said anything but I was upset by the tone my brother was using so I told him he asked me because I was more important than him.
We ended up arguing which James and the rest of their friends found funny.
Now my brother is mad at me for humiliating him in front of his friends and for being immature.
AITA?”
Let’s see how people responded to this story.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another person said she’s an *******.
One person talked about James.
This individual said she’s NTA.
Another reader agreed that she’s NTA and explained why.
All of this is so cringe…
