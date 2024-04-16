Her Husband Always Ruins Their Vacations With Work Issues, So When His Brother Tries To Interject Work Into Their Plans She Shuts Him Out
by Addison Sartino
Work life balance is incredibly important, not only for your mental health but also for the health of your relationships.
This wife took to Reddit to share her story.
Whenever my husband and I go on vacation, it’s always ruined because of his work.
It got to the point where I told him it was pointless of us going anywhere because he would either be on the phone solving some crisis the entire time or we would have to leave early.
The woman’s husband ensured he wouldn’t let their vacation be ruined.
He promised it wouldn’t happen this time and even took steps to make sure nobody could contact him while we were away.
The vacation was going really well until his brother showed up claiming he needed to speak to my husband about an emergency (work related).
The woman refused to let her husband’s brother affect her vacation.
While he did look stressed out, I told him he couldn’t come inside, even though we were staying at their family vacation home.
We had an argument because he told me it was important but I told him to wait 4 more days.
The brother showed up again.
He ended up coming back a few hours later and this time my husband let him in.
Now the brother, husband, and woman are all upset.
My brother-in-law was still angry at me for not letting him in earlier and my husband was upset that I hadn’t told him about his brother turning up or about him saying there was an emergency.
AITA?
Reddit users felt everyone was in the wrong here in one way or another.
This person had criticism for both the husband and wife.
Another reader was fully on the wife’s side.
This person spared the wife from their outrage.
Sounds like this woman needs a vacation from her husband.
