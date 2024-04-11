Her Husband And Brother Aren’t Speaking, So She Secretly Invited Them Both To Dinner. Then Things Got Ugly.
by Trisha Leigh
One of the challenges of being in a long-term relationship is getting along with your partners’ family and vice versa.
When things go sour, it can be super awkward for everyone involved.
OP’s husband and brother had a falling out after previously being very close.
My husband and brother used to be as close as brothers. They had a fight a few months ago and neither one of them will tell me what it was about.
I’m sick of it because it feels like they’ve dragged me into the middle of this as they refuse to be around each other but neither one of them is willing to tell me what’s really going on.
She invited her brother to dinner and things got ugly.
I also barely see my brother now and I miss him so I invited him and his wife for dinner like we used to do.
My brother only agreed because I told him my husband wouldn’t be home and I told my husband we were having guests but never specified who.
Dinner was tense and at first my husband tried to kick my brother out but I wouldn’t let him.
Her husband is angry with her, but she just wants it to be over.
After they left my husband and I had a huge fight and now he’s barely speaking to me.
My brother isn’t angry at me but told me if my husband says anything to me I should tell him and he’d deal with him.
AITA?
Is she wrong? Let’s find out what Reddit says!
People had all kinds of guesses as to what the fight was about.
And it doesn’t have to be a worst case scenario.
The mystery is intriguing to all.
They think OP needs to get to the bottom of it.
Because it’s definitely not fair to make her live like this.
This is going to turn out to be something so stupid.
I am almost certain of it.
