Her Husband Sabotaged A Living Link To Her Mother, And Now He’s Blaming Her For Their Fight Over It
by Chris Allen
We all have emotional connections with our family, be they good or bad.
Sometimes if we’re lucky, we get to hold on to those good connections through certain rituals, or even objects.
But how would you react if your spouse ruined one of those objects?
AITA for canceling our anniversary trip because my husband drowned my terrarium?
I (29f) traveled across the country to visit a company regarding an incredible job offer.
I spent two days touring the company to decide if it would be the right fit for me after years of self-employment.
After meeting with the company, I visited my sister (32f) and her family a few towns over.
We barely get to see each other because of work and distance, so it was wonderful to spend a few days with her, the family and her new baby.
I was gone for a total of 8 days.
She returned home anew, refreshed.
When I returned home, I was excited to spend time with my husband (33m) and tell him about the trip, my visit with my sister, my impression of the city etc.
We were meant to be celebrating our anniversary, and decided to put off the discussion about whether or not I should accept the job offer until after our anniversary getaway.
I’d arranged for us to go on a luxury train ride because he’s a big train enthusiast and we were meant to leave for the trip three days after I got home.
She then explains one of her favorite things in the world.
This is when the problem started.
I have a very large closed bioactive terrarium which I made with my mother 15 years ago.
It’s one of my favorite things I have of her from before she passed.
This terrarium is my pride and joy, and has come with me everywhere since we planted it.
It was always super healthy and beautiful, and I’ve only ever had to open it four times to do a little maintenance and watering.
She left it in her husband’s care while she was gone.
My husband knows all of this, which is why I don’t understand why he decided to tamper with it in my absence.
I didn’t notice the night I got home because I was exhausted, but the next morning, I went to check on the terrarium to find it in a terrible state.
The roots were rotting and the plants dying and molding.
He told me that the day I left, he poured a few cups of water into the vessel and sealed it again.
She was distraught.
I was so mad I cried and it turned into a huge argument because “it’s just a plant” and “all you do is look at it anyway”.
He called me ungrateful and overdramatic, and that I should appreciate that his intention was to help me, and that he didn’t ask because he didn’t want to bother me on my trip.
I ended up canceling our anniversary plans, partly because I was so upset that I didn’t want to go, and partly because I wanted to try and salvage the plants and that would require time.
He hit the roof when I told him and is now sleeping in a separate room and refusing to speak to me because according to him, I’m being petty and trying to destroy our marriage.
So now she’s in a really bad state.
Am I being oversensitive about my plants?
My friends are pretty evenly split and have pointed out that he was just trying to be thoughtful, however misguided it was.
The internet gave this husband NO quarter.
One person pointed to the fact that opening this thing was an extreme rarity.
Another person reminded us of the emotional connection she had.
While one commenter went so far as to bring up divorce!
While many Redditors believed this guy sabotaged the terrarium on purpose.
You have to admit it is pretty suspicious.
But maybe we’ve just been spending too much time on Reddit.
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, family, marriage, marriage disagreements, picture, reddit, relationships, terrarium