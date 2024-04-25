Her Husband Wouldn’t Refill The Ice Trays In The Freezer, So She Decided To Teach Him A Cold Lesson
by Matthew Gilligan
Revenge is a dish best served cold…ICE COLD.
Sorry, I couldn’t help myself…
Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page.
We think you’ll be impressed!
Finally, ultra-petty ice cube revenge after 33 years of marriage.
“My husband and I have been married for 33 years. I love him, I really do, but he has this infuriating habit of not refilling the ice tray after use.
How annoying!
He will take a few cubes out and pop the tray back in the freezer. I cannot count the times I have gone to get ice to find there are not enough cubes for whatever I need them for.
I have tried everything to get him to fill up the tray when there are less than half left. I have asked nicely, pleaded, whined, whinged, rationalised, tried to bribe.
You get the picture.
His answer has always been that it doesn’t need filling and he will fill it if it is empty.
Then three weeks ago I had an epiphany (I know, a bit on the slow side) as I was removing ice from the tray and, once again, filling it up – if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em!
Let’s see how he likes it…
So now I don’t fill the tray, and as it reaches close to the end, I am strategic about my use of cubes. I always leave just one in the tray.
When he needs ice, it is available, but he will have to fill the tray.
I have not filled the tray in three weeks, and it is amazing the joy I find in this little revenge. Long may it last!”
