Her Roommate Stiffed Her On Three Months Rent, So They Packed Up Her Stuff And Changed The Locks
by Matthew Gilligan
Three months of rent is a lot of dough!
And you better believe that if folks get stiffed for that much cash, something’s gonna go down!
And that’s exactly what happened when the two women you’re about to meet finally got fed up with another roommate who wasn’t pulling her weight.
The third roommate hadn’t paid her rent in three months so the two decided to change the locks in the apartment and send all her belongings to her parents’ house.
That’s one way to do it!
It sounds like they were pushed to the point of no return!
Check out the video.
@ludwid6
Just in a silly goofy mood🤪 #fyp #123letsgo #fypシ #houston #moverslife #roommateproblems
Here’s how people responded.
This person made a funny comment…but how much was she really kidding?
Another TikTokker made a good point.
And this individual wants her husband to get out of her place.
I would have done the same thing!
Pay your rent, you deadbeat!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!