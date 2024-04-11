April 11, 2024 at 2:33 pm

Her Roommate Stiffed Her On Three Months Rent, So They Packed Up Her Stuff And Changed The Locks

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ludwid6

Three months of rent is a lot of dough!

And you better believe that if folks get stiffed for that much cash, something’s gonna go down!

And that’s exactly what happened when the two women you’re about to meet finally got fed up with another roommate who wasn’t pulling her weight.

Source: TikTok/@ludwid6

The third roommate hadn’t paid her rent in three months so the two decided to change the locks in the apartment and send all her belongings to her parents’ house.

Source: TikTok/@ludwid6

That’s one way to do it!

It sounds like they were pushed to the point of no return!

Source: TikTok/@ludwid6

Check out the video.

@ludwid6

Just in a silly goofy mood🤪 #fyp #123letsgo #fypシ #houston #moverslife #roommateproblems

♬ The Assignment – Tay Money

Here’s how people responded.

This person made a funny comment…but how much was she really kidding?

Source: TikTok/@ludwid6

Another TikTokker made a good point.

Source: TikTok/@ludwid6

And this individual wants her husband to get out of her place.

Source: TikTok/@ludwid6

I would have done the same thing!

Pay your rent, you deadbeat!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter