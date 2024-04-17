Her Stepdaughter Has Always Treated Her With Contempt, So She Refuses To Pay For Her College Tuition
College tuition costs are nothing to sneeze at these days!
In fact, the prices seem to have gone through the roof, so it’s a big decision to go to college these days…and the person who is footing the bill better think that it’s a good investment.
The woman who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if she’s wrong because she won’t pay for her stepdaughter’s tuition.
Check out what she had to say!
AITA for refusing to pay for my stepdaughter’s tuition because she never liked me?
“I f39 married my husband m54 6 years ago. Together for 8. He has two children m20 and f19, Emma. I have a daughter f9. I was a widow when I met my husband.
Emma had severe issues with her father getting married again while her brother got along very well with me and my daughter.
He is the best older brother out there.
This has never been good.
Emma did not like me and she treated my daughter very badly too to the degree that she almost never left my arms when her sister was home.
When Emma was 15 she permanently moved to live with her mother.
My deseased husband left me a small fortune when he passed away that I never touched since I had a good job and never wanted anything more so last year I helped paying my stepson’s tuition.
I am planning to do that with my daughter too, and the rest I will add to my daughter.
My step daughter is very angry now calling me the *******.
Am I?
I never had a good relationship with her. She always didn’t like me and I don’t think she’s becoming a good person and honestly, I would rather leave more to my daughter than pay for her ungrateful ***.
My husband is sad because he thinks I am being unjust. I am very sad about it but I still don’t feel I am the *******.”
Welp… you get what you give!
