His Dad Was Embarrassed About A Job He Really Liked And Offered Him Cash To Quit. So He Found A Way To Keep The Job And The Money.

It’s not easy feeling like you’re the kid whose parents just aren’t proud of them – especially when in your eyes, you’re doing just fine.
When they won’t let it go, well…things can get ugly.
OP’s high school job turned into a career option for him.
I’ve worked for the same restaurant chain since I was legally allowed to work at 16. At first it was just a part time job to make money while in high school.
At 18 I ended up transferring to a location a few hours away where I was going to college and got promoted to supervisor. After a semester I ended up dropping out of school due to the affects it was having on my mental health.
I’ve never been very motivated by money, just want to pay my bills and have a simple life with good friends and family near by. So I decided to stick with this company and continue to work my way up until I could manage my own location.
His dad didn’t see it that way, and it has been a constant source of conflict.
Ever since I dropped out of college though my dad took every opportunity to try and persuade me to do “something more serious” with my life.
He’s always been very motivated by money so it’s hard for him to understand why I don’t feel the same way. Which I could understand to some extent but after two years of every single conversation with my dad ending in an argument over my career choice it had heavily impacted our relationship.
It’s very demeaning being constantly reminded that you’re “wasting your life” or “not being responsible” even though I was in my own apartment with my own car at just 18 yrs old.
We didn’t have a healthy relationship to begin with so this added disagreement just made me even more resentful.
So, one day I finally had the opportunity to move out of state where a lot of my extended family lived, along with being promoted to assistant manager at this new location.
Recently, his dad offered him money if he would get a higher paying job.
When I told my dad this he begged me to look for another job. He said he was embarrassed by my profession and wished he could post about my accomplishments like my siblings.
He ended up offering me $2000 if I found a job that would pay me $14 an hr or more. Generous yes but I’d rather have a dad who supports me or at least doesn’t belittle me you know?
OP got a raise at work and took the cash.
Anyway, I texted the manager I had been in contact with about my transfer to ask if we could discuss my pay. I convinced her to increase the offer from $13.75 to $14.25.
I told my dad I had gotten an offer for more than $14 and asked for the $2000 as it was time for me to put down my deposit/firsts rent for my new apt.
He said he would eventually but that technically he never clarified when he had to pay me. He had plentyyy of money but was always stingy with it.
I told him I’d just ask my grandma for a loan since he wasn’t following through and I’d use his money to pay her back “eventually”.
Of course he didn’t want our family to know he was being a butt so he sent me the money. Afterwards, he asked me about my new job to which I said “I’m not getting a new job I’m just getting a raise”.
I could hear the steam coming out his ears over the phone. He started yelling and demanding I send back the money but I told him “well you’re right you never clarified when you’d have to pay up but you also never clarified that the wage I needed had to come from a different job”.
I hung up and kept the money. We didn’t talk for a while and still hardly talk now.
