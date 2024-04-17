His Girlfriend Tried To Fill Up His Vacation Days With A Bunch Of Couple Activities, But He Thinks She’s Being Selfish By Planning Things She Wants To Do
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t want to influence anyone’s opinion, but I’m siding with the guy on this one.
Because I can’t imagine my significant other making plans for me for a whole week during time I took off from work!
But everyone’s relationship is different, so what do I know…
Did this guy act like a jerk?
Check out his story and see what you think…
AITA for refusing to do anything that my girlfriend wanted me to during my two weeks off work?
“I (29m) have lived with my girlfriend (32f) for just under a year. We’ve been seeing each other for three years and change.
Recently I earned a promotion at my work. I’ve worked my *** off for this promotion for several years and have barely taken any time off during that duration.
He was ready for a break.
When I found out about my promotion–and that they wouldn’t actually need me for my new role for about a month–I decided to finally cash in on some of my paid time off and to take off 10 days (fourteen total) from work in between my old role and my new role.
When my girlfriend found out about this she decided to go ahead and put in for the first week of my time off from her job as well, which she was granted.
When I found out about this, I told her “I’m glad to be able to spend some time with you, but I just want to hang out and do nothing with my my two weeks off; just watch some Netflix or whatever.”
He was in for a surprise…
However, she bought paint and painting supplies for us to work on the guest room together. She also planned for us to go to her parent’s cabin up North on a lake for a few days before she had to go back to work.
The first week off of “our” vacation is coming up this week.
When I found out about her plans I told her “No. I told you that I didn’t want to do anything with my two weeks off. Stop trying to hijack my time off.”
Now they’re at odds with each other.
She got very upset and said that time off together will be hard to come by for several years and that I was being selfish, especially since she was only asking me to spend one of my weeks off with her and leaving me completely free for my second.
I think that she was wrong to try to take over my days off like this, especially after I told her that I just wanted to use them to relax and do what I wanted.
She thinks that I have two whole weeks off and that I should give her one of them since we are a couple.
AITA?”
Here’s what people had to say about this.
One person thinks they’re both wrong.
Another individual said he needs to learn how to compromise.
One Reddit user said he’s acting like a baby.
This reader thinks he might be an *******.
And this reader didn’t hold back.
I’m with him on this one!
You don’t get to plan somebody else’s vacation, fam!
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, jobs, reddit, relationships, top, vacation, white text, work, working