His Neighbour’s Child Keeps Him Awake, So He Retaliates By Running His Motorcycle At 4 AM
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s one thing to be mad at someone because they did something unfair, but it’s another thing if you are the whole reason they need to do it!
That said, it doesn’t mean you get to be a jerk to your neighbor if their child has been keeping you awake.
Read the story to see a perfect example.
AITA for waking up my upstairs neighbour at 4 am due to me having to change my sleep schedule cause of her child
My upstairs neighbour had a kid and has been waking me up 2-3 times per night, which led me to change my sleep schedule to sleep 2pm-8pm since she is outside most of that time at work.
I’m nocturnal, but this would bother me, anyway.
This leads me being up most of the night which is preferable since the child would keep me up during most of the night and i don’t have to work more than 2-4 hours a week anyway.
I don’t like where this is going…
I usually head out around 4 am to go pick up my girlfriend since she works the night shift from around 8pm to 4 in the morning.
That’s not okay even during the day — even just for a few seconds!
Unfortunately I drive a fairly loud motorcycle but I’ve never considered it a problem since Im only there for a few seconds before I drive off.
Not sure earbuds would help and even if they did, why would they make this okay?
Recently my upstairs neighbour has started to complain about the noise levels.
I told her that I have offered to previously buy her some earplugs so that she wouldn’t have to be bothered by the sound like i did for my other neighbours.
Let’s see what people had to say about OP’s actions.
I’d want my neighbor to be practical like this person.
Yep. I know for a fact that motorcycles can be made quieter. No one should be disturbed so you can boost your ego.
Exactly. You can’t turn off a baby. OP either doesn’t understand irony or has some weird entitlement issue.
I’d wager that this commenter must have a motorcycle.
I don’t know why, but I just pictured a baby arguing with a motorcycle.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen that much hate in Reddit comments.
Take that, motorcycles!
