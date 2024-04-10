His Sister Didn’t Want To Be “His Mom,” So He Took The Opportunity To Not Be Her Mom In Return
Ah, siblings. They make life interesting, but that could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on the day.
These three grown siblings went on vacation together.
So a few weeks ago my brother, sister and myself (all in our early-to-mid 20’s) took a little siblings vacation to California for a week, first time we’ve ever done anything like this.
So a few nights into the trip we went to a basketball game in Sacramento, after a day where we had been drinking on and off.
As we took our seats I took my jacket off and placed it on my seat.
When OP was worried he might forget his jacket he asked his sister to remind him, but she wasn’t keen.
Knowing I have a penchant for being somewhat forgetful, I asked my sister if she could remind me about it as we left, to which she looked absolutely disgusted and remarked “I’m not your mother”.
Well sheesh we were having a very nice trip to this point and I had no clue that kind of reaction was coming, but whatever I figured she was cranky or something and let it go.
He remembered that a few days later when she forgot her purse.
Wellllll wouldn’t you know a few nights later we had gone out to eat, and she was the first one to stand up and walk away from the table, leaving her purse on her seat.
I did what any responsible older brother would do and quickly snatched it up and hid it inside of my jacket.
After we had walked about 7-8 blocks away from the restaurant I made some remark about how weird someone else’s purse looked and she immediately realized what she had forgotten, and began running back towards the restaurant.
She wasn’t too amused.
I filled my brother in and we took a nice casual walk back to the restaurant where my sister was freaking out because her purse wasn’t there.
I simply held up her purse, looked her straight in the eyes and said “I’m not your mother”. It was gloriously cathartic.
Was Reddit?
This oldest brother approves the tactic.
Little sisters everywhere recognize the behavior.
But this person says it’s an older sibling thing in general.
Apparently this dynamic continues.
But seriously why are they like this?
Classic big brother move.
You can’t even be mad at them; it’s just what they do.
