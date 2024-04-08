His Son’s Teacher Was Posting “Provocative” Things On Social Media, So He Made Sure To Let Other Parents Know. Now She’s Accusing Him Of Stalking Her.
AITA for sharing my son’s teacher’s Instagram account with the other parents?
“My son is 4 and this is his first year in preschool. His teacher is named Mary and she’s roughly in her early 30s.
We first met her on Monday when dropping him off and I didn’t get the best vibes from her, so I looked her up on social media.
She posts provocative photos and is very active politically, going to marches and events and stuff like that.
The vibes were already far from immaculate, but what I saw made me dislike her even more. I talked it over with my wife and we decided to ask some of the other parents what they thought of her.
We reached out to them and created a WhatsApp group where we started talking and I shared her account there. It wasn’t well received from most parents either, mostly because of the provocative photos.
Nothing happened for a couple of days, but a fellow parent kept tracking her account and she saw she had uploaded a selfie with 3 of her students on Thursday.
The parents were furious about that and they went to the district supervisor first thing Friday morning.
Since I was the once who started the group, he called me to confirm and hear my side of the story, and he asked me if I could come to his office in the evening.
I did. She was there along with a few other parents and we all started talking and trying to explain the issue.
Voices were raised and, at one point, she started accusing me of stalking her and then sharing her account to creep on her with the other dads.
I was like, lady, I was just trying to see what kind of person is going to be teaching my son, but she wasn’t having any of it and kept arguing.
Things escalated even more and the other parents demanded that she be removed from the class. I didn’t outright concur or join with them, but I didn’t object either.
The supervisor ordered her to take down the photos, along with any she had uploaded from her previous students, but he didn’t reach a conclusion.
Rumor has it he’s considering placing her in another school because the year just started, but we’ll find out on Monday, I suppose.
AITA?”
