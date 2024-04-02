His Wife Bullied His Mother On Their Wedding Day, And She Thinks He’s A Mama’s Boy For Defending Her
by Trisha Leigh
There’s nothing quite like a rift between the family you came from and the family you’ve created.
It can hurt your heart and require you to make choices that will result in some part of you always being unhappy.
OP’s wife and mother don’t get along, and he’s not as close to his family now because of it.
My mom hasn’t been the greatest in the past. She can be really rude and was catty.
She didn’t get off to a good start with my wife due to her own rude and self centered behavior, but I took my wife’s side and laid down boundaries. My mom gets that she can’t be rude these days.
I fully get my wife will never like her, mom probably won’t like her either, and we all just avoid each other for the most part. Don’t get me wrong.
It makes me sad as I used to be close to my family, but wife comes first.
On their wedding, day, the bride thought playing a cruel joke would be funny.
We recently got married and it was a nearly perfect day. The one issue that aroused is my mom had a fairly large very noticeable food coloring stain on her cheek (about the size of a lighter)
Obviously she wasn’t happy about this and wanted it covered. She never does her own makeup and knows very little about makeup. The makeup artist was a friend of my wife’s, and knew all the drama about my mom.
She told her she would try but the makeup would have to be darker to hide it. She and my wife giggled ahead of time and decided to mess with her.
She made it super dark, like orange. My mom has fair skin so it looked ridiculous.
My mom seemed to believe her that nothing lighter would cover it and just removed all the makeup and went on with her big pink blotch.
When OP found out, he called them out on their bad behavior.
I didn’t know about this at the time, but we recently got back from our honeymoon and my wife hosted a dinner to look at wedding pictures. Her friends all began laughing about what they did to my mom.
This was the first time I heard about it and I said that was kind of mean girlish. My wife gave me a look. Her friends kept saying it was funny and my mom is dumb and got what she deserved.
At this point I got annoyed and said they acted like middle school bullies and they should be embarrassed. Whatever my mom had done in the past, she was not the problem on the wedding day.
This might be way too far, but I said at least she laughed it off and moved on with her spot. They would have spent the whole day insecure and worried about Instagram.
Now his wife thinks he should have taken her side.
When they left my wife became very upset and said I should be on her side 100% not 95% and that I humiliated her by speaking to her friends like that.
She accused me of being a mama’s boy.
