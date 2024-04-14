His Wife Had A Spending Problem So He Put Her On A Budget, But When He Said No To A Girl’s Trip He Started To Look Bad
The internet does not take kindly these days to men who seem in any way controlling of their partners.
That said, I think we can all agree that some people need help controlling their spending, regardless of gender identity.
This husband and wife have an arrangement of paying bills and spending that keeps their finances largely separated.
When we married, we decided not to fully combine our finances. We have a shared account in which i fund 3/4 and she fund 1/4.
We use this account to pay the mortgage, utilities, grocery, etc. We also have our separate accounts where we deposit the rest of our money.
We’re responsible for our own investments and cars.
Things worked well for a couple of years until recently when she came to me crying.
When she way overspent, though, she asked him for a loan.
It turns out my wife is not good with her money and owes $150,000 spread over several credit cards and her car loan.
Unless she wins the lottery, there’s no way she would be able to pay off her debt and I didn’t want her to mess up her credit by declaring bankruptcy.
I decided to loan her the money to pay off the debt on strict conditions.
Now, he doesn’t approve of her spending any “extra” until she pays him back.
I will take over her finances including receiving her income. She will be placed on a strict allowance and budget.
She will have to ask permission to buy anything over $50 and have to go by my judgment.
Once she pays me back the money, she can take control of her own finances.
She argued against the conditions until I pointed out I don’t have $150,000 in cash stuff in the couch.
I will have to sell some assets including stocks that are currently performing well.
If I loan her the money, it will cost me money. She finally agreed.
It’s not that she doesn’t appreciate the loan, she just thinks he’s not being very nice.
This weekend we were at a dinner party where after too many drinks, some of the women decided they wanted to take a girls trip a few weekends from now.
My wife turned to ask me if she could go and I answered no, it’s not in her budget.
I’ll spare you the details of the argument that erupted but the TLDR version is that I’m a misogynist pig who keeps her on a leash.
Some argued I should have bailed her out without conditions because there should be none in a marriage.
The hurtful part is that she didn’t once defend me.
So, was I wrong to put those conditions on her?
Does Reddit think he’s out of line? I’m super curious myself!
The top commenter says it seems his wife has still not learned her lesson.
In fact, things might even get worse.
People on Reddit have serious trust issues.
They’re not sure this is going to work out.
But you do need to CYA.
I think he’s well within his rights here.
But he’s not going to do his marriage any favors taking the hard line.
