His Wife Is Pregnant And Criticizes Everything He Does. His New Standard Response Is “Do It Yourself.”
by Matthew Gilligan
Do it yourself!
That’s not a very nice thing to say to someone, is it?
Especially when it’s your pregnant girlfriend!
But did she have it coming?
Let’s see what this guy had to say…
AITA for telling my pregnant wife to do it herself?
“My wife is 8 months pregnant and driving me insane.
This isn’t going well…
Before she was pregnant we didn’t have many issues but now, anything I do isn’t good enough.
My cooking is bad, I don’t do laundry correctly, I don’t clean well enough/miss too many spots.
The last straw was my wife saying my foot message wasn’t good enough.
Since she told me that (9 days ago) I have been responding with ‘do it yourself’, after she tells me it isn’t good enough.
Uh oh…
Yesterday the tire from our car needed to be replaced while we were at the side of the road.
I admit it, I suck at changing tires. My wife told me I was going too slow, and I told her she could do it herself.
She said no, and I refused to work on the tire again for 30 minutes.
When we got home she was angry because she needed to go to toilet during those 30 minutes.
She called me an ******* and inconsiderate and a bunch of other stuff. I just went to our bedroom to relax for a bit.
Now it’s ugly…
In defence of my wife, the pregnancy is difficult on her and she had quite a few problems.
When we went to sleep, she wasn’t talking to me, saying that I am an *******. I am kinda feeling bad now.
AITA?”
Here’s what folks said about this on Reddit.
I think these two have some work to do…
