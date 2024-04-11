His Wife Wants Him to Pay For His Stepdaughter’s Activities, But That Would Take Away From His Own Kid’s Social Life. So He Refuses And Now Things Are Tense.
by Matthew Gilligan
Parents have to know when to say NO from time to time. It’s true!
But this guy is now feeling a bit guilty for what he had to deny his daughter.
Did he act like a jerk?
Check out his story and see what you think.
AITA for not signing up my stepdaughter in a class?
“My wife and I have 2 kids. 15F Annie is hers and 14F Zoey is mine. We got married 4 months ago.
Zoey is very active. She goes to painting class, violin class, basketball class and ballet class.
She has to do something at all times and doesn’t like not having anything to do.
She’s not like most kids.
Unlike most teenagers she doesn’t spend much time on her phone or electronics and these are her only hobbies.
Now that we are married my wife asked me to sign Annie up for a class as I make more than her and she can’t afford it.
The problem is I can’t afford it either so in order to do that Zoey needs to quit one of her classes which is not an option.
He’s not into this idea.
I told my wife that Annie never did anything so why does it suddenly have to change?
Like she was completely fine with playing with her phone all the time for 15 years but now that it will be from my money she suddenly needs to go to a class?
And it’s fine if she does but then my wife should be the one paying.
My wife thinks I’m a huge *******.
AITA?”
I’m on his side. If the step daughter wants to do something, she should save up for it herself.
