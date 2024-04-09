His Wife Wouldn’t Let Him Turn Her Workout Room Into A Home Office, But He Decided To Do It Anyway
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that I think this marriage might be in a little bit of trouble.
And you’ll see what I mean in just a minute after you read the story this fella wrote on Reddit.
But did he take things too far?
Read on and see what you think…
AITA for turning my wife’s workout room into an office despite getting a “No” from her?
“I M/32 struggled with lack of employment for several months.
I finally got a job opportunity that requires me to work from hom and for that I needed a quiet space which is hard to find in a 3 room apartment with 2 kids.
His idea wasn’t well received.
My wife has a “workout” room. I asked if she’d let me have it so I could turn it into an office for my work and she said “no” no discussions no compromises just “No”.
I tried to reason with her and explained to her why an office is more needed than an exercise room but to no avail, no is still no.
He decided to take action.
I thought that she was being unsupportive and unappreciative of the fact that I’m trying to make us money to provide for the family.
I waited for her to leave the apartment then had all her workout stuff out and turned the room into an office away from the noise and distraction.
She came home and lost her **** on me for doing this and yelled that I was being inconsiderate of her struggles with keeping fit and healthy since she has a number of disorders that she only manages via working out but I took that away from her.
He tried to reason with her.
I explained to her that I have a stronger cause because I need the room so I can work and again earn us money to keep a roof over our heads.
She called me a manipulative and abusive jerk for going behind her back and kicking her out the room like this.
Now they’re at odds.
She demanded I put everything back but I said no and even told her she was being a child throwing a temper tantrum over silly **** and not giving a **** about my work conditions when she should be accommodating me.
She told me to **** off since this is her apartment too and I had no right to steal her room.
She’s sulking to the fullest degree now and is trying to get me to put everything back.
AITA?”
Let’s see what folks said on Reddit.
One person said they all suck.
This individual said they’re gonna have to figure this out…
Another reader said this doesn’t look good…
This person laid out their options.
And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.
These two definitely need some counseling.
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.