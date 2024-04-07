‘I’ve already done all this work.’ – Employee Said She Got Fired From Her Job Because She Was “Too Efficient”
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a new one…
A woman named Mariela posted a video on TikTok and said that she was fired from her job for a reason that folks don’t hear very often…
She said it all went down because she was too good at her job.
She explained, “So I got fired from my job yesterday and one of the reasons why is because I’m too efficient. And here’s an example of how I’m efficient.”
Mariela continued, “Yesterday, my boss was in our morning meeting telling me that he’s going to set up meetings with the director of sales to talk about the events that we have coming up. And if we need to close, if we need a graphic, you know, the corporate talk.”
She went on with her story and said, “So I said, ‘Oh, hey, I’ve already done that work.’ I logged into the website that they use to track events. And I saw that we were closing in April, and I’ve already put that project in our project management software. Like I’ve already done all this work, and it did not require [us] to set up bi-weekly meetings. So yeah, I got fired because I am ******* good.”
Ouch!
Let’s see what she had to say.
@maryelloww
Imagine being terminated for beijg efficient 🫠
