Man Sues His Former High School After They Lost His Transcript, But The Lawsuit Results In A Friend Getting Fired. Should He Feel Responsible?
Nobody wants to be involved in a lawsuit.
Not even the person ensuing it most of the time.
This man took to Reddit to share his story.
Back in my early 20s, I messed college up and failed out.
I had been trying to get back in for an unhealthy amount of time before deciding to go to a trade school instead.
Still, both colleges AND trade schools require high school transcripts. And mine are encrypted by ransomware.
His high school was not able to get him his transcripts.
The high school I went to originally told me they’d do absolutely nothing about having my transcripts lost to ransomware.
This forced me to initiate a lawsuit against my former high school, that I graduated from in 2017.
The school was not able to withstand the lawsuit without budget cuts.
Their insurance was rather crappy, which meant they had to pay for a good part of the expenses.
The funds for the schooling have significantly decreased, meaning they’ve had to cut back on a few things. Some people got laid off, which is where my former friend comes into play.
The lawsuit affected a friend of his directly.
She’s one of the people who got laid off, and is blaming me and my lawsuit for it.
I feel like it’s not my fault.
If they didn’t screw up with the transcripts, none of this wouldn’t have happened. Yet she still blames me. AITA?
Reddit users were quick to side with the writer.
One person said it’s entirely on the school.
Another reader said the school could have potentially tarnished his future.
This person said the writer was well within his right to sue.
It’s unfortunate that your friend works for a school that would mess up this bad in the first place.
But hey… maybe there will be a silver lining.
