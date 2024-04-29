April 29, 2024 at 4:27 pm

Micromanaging Boss Has His Hubris Shattered By An Employee Who Caught Him In The Most Satisfyingly Way

by Chris Allen

Everyone here cringes up into a ball of frustrated anti-matter when they think of a micromanaging boss, right?

Not just me? Figures.

How about one of those bosses who’s also dripping with condescending hubris?

Now you’re a ball of frustrated anti-matter which is also impossibly on fire.

Well this story introduces us to Garrett, one such manager, and his amazing, hubris-shattering moment.

A small pot shot at my micromanaging managers

I work at a niche construction manufacturing company as an estimator.

It’s one of those that require math skills, a minimum of a 2-year engineering degree, and attention to detailed, consistent production.

They will train anybody who is capable, so it’s a great job in this sense.

The rub, however, is they offered me around $4.00/hour below the living wage in my city, and do not have a generous paid time off policy for all employees.

So the pay’s not great.

But at least the job’s not too bad.

Except for one thing.

I don’t mind the work. I like my job, but the management is obsessed with control and pedantic review of your work, and fair raises are always hard to come by – even when you improve in multiple areas.

So it can get tiring to keep up the production when you feel you won’t get a reward.

We had an engineer meeting where they presented a new system for us that introduces tiers/levels based on your experience in the job.

When management got to a section titled “Grammar/Spelling/Carless Mistakes,” they began to get condescending about having to include this.

This Garrett sounds like a real piece of work.

And OP here caught him red-handed.

Our boss Garrett would say things like “If we’re having to check your spelling like I’m your English teacher, then we have a problem.”

So I said “Hey Garrett, what is a ‘car-less’ mistake? How can I avoid making a mistake without cars?”

*record scratch in Garrett’s dumb-founded head*

Garrett looked up at the TV and blushed a little after re-reading that he had typed “Carless” not “Careless.”

“Yeah, that is a careless mistake, huh?” was his reply as the guy sitting next to me goes “Knock ’em down a peg!”

They emailed us a copy of the sheet after the meeting and I noticed they had corrected their car-less mistake.

POINT. MADE.

Let’s see what folks had to say.

This person thought the end was nigh.

OP’s still holding strong though!

Nice try, Garrett.

