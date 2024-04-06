New Owner Fired Them From Their Job, So They Gave Away All Their Company Shirts To Homeless People In Their City
by Matthew Gilligan
This is how it’s done, folks!
And it’s oh-so-petty!
But don’t take my word for it, check out what this person did after they got canned from their job.
Start now!
Fired from job, gave all company shirts to homeless people in neighborhood.
“I worked for a company in Austin Texas for over a decade, and in that time had amassed over 30 company shirts.
I had a pile of polo type shirts and button ups. The company was a high end specialist retail and corporate sales place that had really nice bathrooms.
Then things changed…
After the company was sold to a genuine jerk, he decided to fire a good quantity of about 100 employees including me.
Anyone who knows Austin, knows the huge number of homeless people living under highways.
Nice move!
So after my firing I passed out shirts to all of the local homeless population, telling them that if they wore the shirts, they could use the bathrooms in the store.”
That’s how it’s done!
