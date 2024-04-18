Pregnant Girlfriend Is Moving In So She Redecorated His Apartment And Threw Away His Belongings, So He Told Her She’s Way Out of Line
by Matthew Gilligan
One of the big things you learn when you move in with a significant other is that you no longer have complete control over what your house or apartment looks like
It’s a give-and-take situation and you have to learn how to compromise…
Or you don’t! And that’s when things get complicated…
Is this guy acting like a jerk?
Get the whole story below and see what you think.
AITA for not wanting my girlfriend to decorate my apartment?
“I (29M) have been with my girlfriend (24F) for 2 years now.
We have not lived together before, but she’s currently 18 weeks pregnant so I suggested that she move in with me once her lease was up. It ended at the end of June, so she’s been living with me for almost 3 weeks now.
What’s going on here…?
While we get along well and overall living together has been great, I’ve noticed that she’s started to change things around my apartment. She only brought a few things over since my apartment is fully furnished so I understand her need to make it feel more like her space.
Everything in my apartment is mid century modern, it’s a mid century modern building and I bought the apartment because of how much I love that style. Some of the things that she’s suggesting or bringing into the apartment absolutely does not go with that vibe.
This doesn’t sound good.
She’s taken down some of my artwork and replaced it, cleared off shelves I curated and put her knickknacks on it, went through my pantry and cleared out things she thought were unhealthy, all without asking me.
She works from home while I work in the office so she has a lot more time at the apartment than I do. I just wish she would run things by me first. I’m an architect, she’s an editor and doesn’t have that same designer eye which clearly shows.
What really bothered me was that she started to throw some things away without asking. I went to take out the trash and saw that some birthday cards I kept were in there.
He’s had it with her behavior.
When I asked about it, she said she was just getting rid of “clutter” but her stuff is more like clutter and mine has actual sentimental value.
I told her to stop touching things in the apartment and she pointed out that she should have a say because she lives there which I agree with but she doesn’t run anything by me.
Now she’s being very avoidant and passive aggressive.
AITA?”
Check out how people reacted on Reddit.
This reader thinks they both suck.
Another reader shared what they would have done…
Another individual shared their thoughts.
This Reddit users thinks they need to talk…
I think these two are headed for Splitsville.
Just sayin’!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, apartments, decorating, design, interior decorating, reddit, relationships