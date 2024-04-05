Second Grade Teacher Wouldn’t Let A Student Use The Bathroom, So He Let Taught Him A Lesson He’ll Never Forget
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…this is a good one…
And we think you’re gonna be mightily impressed!
But you better be prepared for a twist ending that you won’t see coming!
Check out what happened…
Teacher denies bathroom privilege, student asserts his dominance.
“This happened in the early 90’s and at the time the teacher had been teaching for 30 plus years.
This teacher was like the boogeyman.
It was a rural area, so many of my friends parents had also suffered through at least one year of primary school with this awful woman. I’ve seen a grown woman cry recounting memories of her experiences –she was really that bad.
My second grade teacher took pride in being a mean old ***** to her students. Wielding control over our tiny little bladders was something that gave her a particular satisfaction.
One day during cursive lessons this kid named Joseph asked to use the bathroom.
She told him he should’ve used the bathroom during morning recess and would have to wait until lunch. A little while later he started squirming in his seat and again asked to use the bathroom, this time with more urgency.
At this point our teacher starts berating the kid by telling him he is a little baby for not holding his bladder like a big boy and suggesting that he should wear diapers.
It was Joseph’s time to shine…
Joseph gets tired of her ****, stands up from his seat, stares her directly in the eye and proceeds to unleash the most epic man-sized whiz he could muster.
As fate would have it he was wearing those mesh material basketball shorts so it just flowed unobstructed down his legs and pooled on the carpet beneath him.
A wave of giggling quickly spread through the classroom, which was basically the second grade equivalent of a slow clap.
Our teacher just stood there dumbfounded for a moment before grabbing Joseph by the arm and dragging him off to the principal’s office.
As they exited the room Joseph glanced over his shoulder with a big grin on his face.
A legend was born that day and we all enjoyed our newfound bathroom privileges for the remainder of the school year.
Teacher retired the following year.”
Power move! Nice work!
