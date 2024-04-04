She Found Out Her Date Lied About Going To Harvard, So She Put Him in His Place And Ruined Their Night Out
Yikes…
I think it’s always a bad idea to misrepresent yourself about anything, but lying about going to the most prestigious university in the United States probably isn’t the best idea when you go out on first dates.
But this guy went there!
And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit called him out for it…
Was she a jerk?
Let’s see what she had to say.
AITA for telling my date that he shouldn’t call himself a Harvard alumnus?
“So I (25F) matched with a guy who had “Harvard Alum” in his bio.
There aren’t too many of those in my small midwestern city so I suggested that we grab some coffee.
Things seemed fine…
The date started off wonderfully. We had many shared interests and spent a good 30 mins talking about them.
I started talking about my amazing undergraduate experience at Harvard and asked him what he concentrated in.
He gave me a blank stare.
Here it comes…
After a moment he said “Oh, I finished a web dev certificate from the extension program.”
After some googling, I discovered that anyone can finish the web dev certificate by paying a $6,000 fee and taking three online courses.
She let him have it.
I then asked him “Why are you calling yourself a Harvard alumnus? When people hear ‘Bobby went to Harvard’ they assume that Bobby has an actual degree from Harvard, not some certificate that holds no real weight.”
Anyway, my date got up and left, but not before the he said “This is why most people can’t stand people like you.”
I’ve gone over our conversation multiple times yet I can’t see where I said anything wrong.”
Let’s see what folks said about this on Reddit.
One reader thinks they both suck.
Another individual agreed and shared their thoughts.
This individual thinks the guy was to blame.
Another person made a funny comment.
And this person also thinks they both suck.
People are weird…
And I’m talking about ALL OF THEM.
