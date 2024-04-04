She Posted A Photo Of Herself Wearing Her Boyfriend’s Military Uniform, But He Wasn’t Cool With It And Called Her Out
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that doesn’t sound like a good idea, now does it?
I’m talking about wearing a military uniform…when you’re not in the military.
Was this woman out of line for what she did?
Take a look and see for yourself…
AITA for posting a picture of myself wearing my boyfriend’s military uniform?
“This happened 2 days ago. My f25 boyfriend m29 is in the military. we’ve been dating for 6 months and we live in different towns.
He comes over to visit on weekends but I never been to his hometown and whenever I try to visit he’s always busy.
Uh oh…
He came over to spend the weekend with and brought his military uniform. He was in the shower while his uniform was sitting on the bed. I felt bored and decided to put it on and took a picture of me wearing it. I then shared it on my Facebook as my “story” and thought nothing of it.
But once he found out he blew up and started yelling at me saying I should of never touched his “work stuff”. I was baffled at his reaction I said I was just trying it on but he said that I was being reckless towards his work.
He blew his top.
When he found out I posted a picture of me in it he lost it completely. He told me he can’t believe I jeaprodized his job for “***** and giggles” and for some internet likes. He was making me nervous so I told him he was overreacting, he kept mumbling that I screwed him over because the uniform had his name tag on it.
I asked so what and he said that I don’t get to **** with his job and sabotage it with how I was acting. We had a fight he grabbed his stuff and went back to his hometown after demanding I take the picture down and wipe it off my phone.
Now what…?
I been trying to contact him ever since but still got no reply. I left him messages from messanger and he reads them but doesn’t reply.
AITA?
I think I might have messed up but part of me says this was an overreaction on his part.”
Here’s what folks said about this story on Reddit.
This person thinks both of them SUCK.
Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.
This person talked about how military folks would feel about this.
Another person said this was disrespectful.
Another person had a different take.
Don’t mess with the uniform!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁