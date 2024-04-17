April 16, 2024 at 10:36 pm

Tax Advisor Shared A “Dog” Write-Off Hack That Most People Don’t Take Advantage Of

by Matthew Gilligan

This is good to know!

A man who works as a tax advisor shared a video on TikTok and offered a pro tip about a certain something that people might be able to write off on their taxes.

He started the video with a stitch from another TikTok user who asked, “What’s something you found out late in life that you should have known earlier, but you just didn’t?”

The man responded by telling viewers, “Let’s say you have a small business or side hustle. You have a lovable pooch that you just can’t live without. You can write them off on your taxes as a service to the business. It can be positioned as either a guard dog or a certified medical service animal.”

He added that it’s important to keep track of purchases and receipts, but if people go this route, they can also write off pet-related expenses like food.

Here’s his video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer nailed it.

Another individual thinks this might not be the best idea…

And one TikTokker is thinking about it…

Put that dog to work!

Good to know!

