Teacher Goes On A Rant About Peoples’ Hair Color Choices, So A Student Goes All In With Her Hair To Prove A Point
by Chris Allen
People can’t help but voice their all-imporant opinions on everything.
And I bet the Gen Z’ers and Gen Alphas out there can confirm: teachers (not all!) love to do it as much as anyone.
Like hey, how about let’s learn history or math or English today?
No? We gotta go on tirades about people’s hair coloring choices?
Well this story puts us right in the middle of one of those annoying diatribes, and OP decided to do something petty about it.
You don’t like it? No will do.
Went to a strict public school. They allowed hair color and stuff but this one religious teacher decided to pick on me for having my hair dyed red.
Only the tips part of my hair was dyed, in case I regret it so I can js cut it short.
This teacher just went full-on into “personal view story hour”.
One time, we got into the topic of proper grooming and stuff.
Instead of discussing, she spent almost her entire 1h class duration to talk about how people who dyes their hair, get tattoos, and have piercings will not get anywhere in life.
But OP knew where the tirade was aimed.
She spoke in broad topic, but I knew it was directed at me when she said, “when did you ever see a highly professional woman with red hair?”
I was the only one in the class with dyed hair.
So they went that little extra mile to really let em have it.
She spent her entire time talking about how they’d never get anywhere in life.
The next week, I dyed my entire hair to spite her.
Some might say it’s disrespectful, but she never had the right to decide and tell me I’d never get anywhere in life just because my hair is dyed.
