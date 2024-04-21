The City Tried to Step In And Tell Them What To Do On Their Urban Farm. They Responded By Creating A Wetlands Area.
by Matthew Gilligan
This story is oh-so-satisfying!
And we think you’re gonna get a really big kick out of it!
Are you ready for an epic tale of malicious compliance?
Get started now!
The city wanted us to get rid of native grass, so we built an urban wetlands!
“It all goes back to the summer of 2021.
I started working as a biologist at an urban farm, planning and constructing polyculture systems to research food production.
I developed A plan for noxious weed control and started to construct the systems over the course of a two years.
During this time we had some back and forth with the city council, who didn’t understand the nature of our agriculturally zoned property.
Things seemed to be moving along.
After several meetings and lots of work over 2 years, we’d finally made a lot of progress and reached an agreement with the city by the summer of 2023.
Part of the agreement was to mow ditches and the small yard of our properties farm house.
I’ll remind you the property is zoned as agriculture. So we have no obligation to follow residential ordinances.
About halfway through the summer at the end of July, the city came on to our property and mowed are entire native pasture and what was soon to be an orchard of already planted baby trees.
Hmmm…
When we talk to them, they noted ordinances against tall grass and state noxious weed laws as a justification.
The latter of which is ironic because they interrupted our system of invasive plant control by mowing in a time when we should’ve been spraying bio herbicide.
So now in order to remove all the invasive plants from my property and comply with all the ordinances.
None of which have anything to do with water! I have created a massive urban wetlands.
It’s huge, it’s beautiful, it’s wet. It’s compliant to every law and ordinance.
It’s mine and the city mayor who lives next door to my farm can enjoy it just as much as I enjoy it living five miles away.
So now I have a wetlands to research instead of a prairie, and I love it!”
Good for them!
