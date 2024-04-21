Car Buyer Shares The Huge Red Flag People Should Be Aware Of At Car Auctions. – ‘This key tag right here.’
If you’re in the market for a car, you’re going to want to pay attention to this wisdom dropped by a man who goes by the name of P Money on TikTok.
He took to the social media platform to give viewers an important heads-up about a red flag to avoid when buying cars.
P Money’s video shows him sitting in a BMW at a car auction. The vehicle had an ignition problem caused by a key fob that wasn’t working properly.
He told viewers, “If you see a car at auction with this key tag, stay away.”
The tag reads “9258” and P Money let viewers know why this code is a red flag for customers.
“This key tag right here is from the service department at the dealership.
And if a car comes to the auction with this tag on it, usually it means the car has an issue.
For example this X7 M50 the keys are in it, I’m trying to start it up. It says the key is missing.
Make sure you stay away from any car with this key tag or if they have the little tag that goes behind the windshield. This is a major red flag.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@pmoneyy21
