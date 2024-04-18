The Shirk Report – Volume 784
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Sweetest safety gear out there
– Pump was sucking up sand all night
– Devil’s fingers fungus
– The Panama Canal
– Iron Maiden live in 1985
– Those smooth brushstrokes from stem to leaf
– Typical shopping day in Alaska, scolding a moose in the parking lot
– Why working out at home is so hard
– The tallest mountain in our solar system
– Teenager has three extra vertebrae in his neck
– Farewell from Morocco
– The 90s were wild
– Hindenburg over Manhattan before crash in 1937
– Happy bag
– Flipping monster truck like a skateboard
– The moment lightning strikes a tree
– Another year older
– Coffee creamer settling in layers
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– This Secluded California Home Is On The Market For $1.4 Million
– Can Reddit Survive Its Own IPO?
– ‘Spectacular’ new orchid species is pollinated by moths
– The New Public Intellectuals Are All on TikTok
– 15 People Share What They Think Are the Worst Human Inventions of All Time
– How We Got Concussions So Wrong
– Agatha Christie, Surfing Pioneer
– Scientific Journals Are Publishing Papers With AI-Generated Text
– A small earthquake and ‘Moodus Noises’ are nothing new for Connecticut town
– Banish trash, dust and clutter with these spring cleaning hacks
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
