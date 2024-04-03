Their Cousin’s Parents Wouldn’t Stop Bragging About How Smart She Was. They Decided to Challenge Her To Solve Math Problems To Prove A Point.
AITA for pulling out math problems to prove my cousin is not smarter than me?
“We’re both seniors in high school and live in different states.
My family went to her state for a wedding which is when this whole thing blew up.
At the wedding her parents were bragging to everyone that she’s in the top 10 of her class.
This didn’t bother me until they started asking the cousins who are high school age what their rank is.
They weren’t having it.
I was very annoyed at this because I’m in the middle of my class but I go to one of the top high school in my state.
It’s so good that it’s well known that the top 10 usually go to Ivy League schools.
Anyway, I tried to ignore them but eventually her father came to our table to talk to my parents.
Of course he brought up her top 10 standings then turned to me and asked mine.
I answered I didn’t know which made him laugh and told me that he bet it’s not top 25% or else I would know.
I was about to say something but my mom pinched my thigh hard to where I had to look at her. The entire thing put me in a bad mood for the rest of the night.
When we got back to our hotel, I spent the night looking up her high school and found a bunch of articles about how bad her school district is.
I found an article that stated fewer than 10 students in her entire school were proficient at math. I laughed hard, save those articles, then went to sleep.
The next day at family dinner, almost everyone was there when her parents started up with it again. I pulled up some example SAT math questions and challenged her to complete them.
The short of it is she didn’t get any right, her parents yelled at my parents, my parents yelled at me, and dinner was ruined.
She later texted in our cousins group chat that I’m a jerk for putting her on the spot and I replied that it’s easy being in the top 10 when everyone else is an idiot.
We’re home now and my parents want me to smooth things over by apologizing to the rest of the family and specifically to my cousin for putting her on the spot.
I don’t want to but dad told me that grandpa is going to ban us from the Christmas gathering unless I do.
I really don’t want to…”.
