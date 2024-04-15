Parents Tried To Significantly Increase Their Rent, So They Turned The Tables And Moved Out
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess this person’s mom needed the extra cash, huh?
You can say that again!
Because she bumped up their rent by a significant amount, so they decided it was time to hit the road and set out for greener pastures.
But were they wrong?
Check out their story and see what you think.
AITA for telling my mom I will move out vs. paying $600 a month rent?
“I’m 25 years old, was paying $60 a week rent for a few years.
I recently started a new temp job that pays pretty decent, and they decided to keep me with the company last week. This morning my mom texted me to say “Rent starts up again, $150 a week”.
Oh, really?
I just told her I will move out. I already pay for my own meals, I only have my small bedroom to call my own in their house.
I can rent a studio apartment 3 or 4 times the size of my room for a few hundred more, or could rent a room with friends for less than my mom is trying to charge me.
It would be one thing if they cooked and cleaned for me every day and I was raking up their bills but I do my own thing, pay my own bills.
I never really even cross paths with my parents besides when I am getting off work.
My mom’s definitely mad that I said that, I can tell.
But I’m also upset the person who birthed me is trying to get me to pay what I would pay a landlord for rent just to sleep in her house.
They think this is too much.
Even $100 a week I would have been more inclined to be okay with, but $600 a month just to be able to sleep at my parents house seems a little high.
If I am paying $600 a month I think I would deserve my own spaces around the house also as I would with a landlord, it seems having a landlord would be a better deal for me in this case.”
