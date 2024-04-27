A Stranger Had Thrown Items In With Their Laundry To Get Them Done Faster, So They Made Sure To Get Revenge By Making Them Wait Twice As Long
Laundromats are essential businesses for people across the globe, but listen – sometimes having to essentially share chore space with other humans causes more trouble than its worth.
These people put their wash in, set a timer, and decided to come back.
This happened a few hours ago. Mild revenge.
Put laundry in a apt complex washing machine and went to go do errands assuming they would be ready for the dryer when we got back.
When they did, they found the washer still had time left on it.
Come back and see that the washer we swore we started says it has 30 minutes left.
Odd.
That’s because someone else threw some items in with theirs and restarted it.
Turned out someone who had a small handful of underwear and shirts decided on the bright idea of mixing their laundry in with ours and rerunning the cycle.
They took the time to separate everything, dry their stuff, and leave the lid up on the washer.
Ended up sorting through the soaking wet pile to find ours, strained the water back into the machine, and threw their clothing back in the water with lid open so it won’t run.
If we have to now run two dryer cycles since someone decided on this brilliant plan, we can at least delay them getting their clothing done longer.
We did think about even more petty options like putting their clothing outside, but complex has cameras outside so we decided against it.
This one might be too mild for Reddit, but let’s see!
