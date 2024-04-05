Friends Went To A Fancy Restaurant And He Ordered Something Expensive. Now He’s Blaming Her For Not Letting Him Know The Price.
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a weird story…
And you’ll see what I mean in just a minute…
What kind of college kids are going out to eat at Michelin star restaurants?
Not anyone I knew!
But these youngsters did and it led to some drama.
Read on and see if you think this woman acted like a jerk to her friend.
AITA because my friend ordered the same dish as me and couldn’t pay for it?
“My (19F) three friends (19F, 20F, 20M) and I were going out to a restaurant, and another student (19M) from our summer study abroad program that we’ve befriended in the past three weeks asked to come. We said of course he can come.
This was a fancy joint.
It was a slightly upscale restaurant with a Michelin star. We all ordered our own meals. Our newer friend couldn’t really understand the menu since it wasn’t in English, and his Spanish isn’t that proficient yet, so he was Google translating. Then he gave up and just told the waiter he’ll have what I’m having.
He didn’t know the price since the menu didn’t have prices, but we all assumed if he was concerned about price, he’d ask the staff. But he did not.
That’s a big bill!
The table bill was about $1,100. It was $100 for the appetizers and about $200 for each person’s main course. We had all agreed before to each pay for ourselves and then split the bill for the appetizers.
Our friend was shocked that his meal was $200 and said he didn’t have enough money for that.
He started talking to the waiter questioning each charge and became more distressed.
Then he demanded to know why I didn’t tell him the price.
This one’s on you!
First, it wasn’t in the menu, so I didn’t know exactly, but the price was about what I expected it to be.
He could’ve asked the waiter if he was worried about it, instead of just saying “I’ll have the same thing.”
I’m not sure what he expected since this is not a cheap place. He used his emergency credit card to pay and was quite upset, and he said I should’ve told him the price.
My meal was no more expensive than anyone else’s at the table. I’m not sure why he didn’t just ask the waiter.
AITA?”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
One person shared their thoughts.
This reader said she sounds pretty out of touch.
Another Reddit user said this might have just been an honest mistake…
This person made a good point.
And one person gave her a soft ******* judgment.
Miscommunication or malicious?
