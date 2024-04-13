Bargain Shopper Shares Tips For Finding Cheaper Designer Home Decor On Amazon That Can Save You Thousands
by Laura Lynott
Whether you own your own house or are making your rental feel more like home, you want to find stylish decor for an affordable price.
TikTok is more than happy to point you toward home bargains with plenty of tips on how to do your house or apartment up the way you want.
And one influencer who knows just how to find key items for less is @flipdaddle.
But she says she’s found out that HomeGoods isn’t always the cheapest option for low cost furniture.
She’s shared a video on TikTok of all the dupes – duplicates of more expensive items – she’s found on Amazon that look very similar to items in HomeGoods and Anthropologie.
“HomeGoods is going to come after me after this one. This storage cabinet I found at HomeGoods for $400—it sold for only $300 on Amazon.”
Next she highlighted a swivel chair at HomeGoods for around $400 that she spotted on Amazon for $240, a lamp from HomeGoods for $228 at Anthropologie but just $51 on Amazon.
And for those who were flush enough to buy a $2,698 storage cabinet at Anthropologie, she found a bargain in comparison for $645.64 on Amazon.
This goes to show shopping around could save you a fortune!
Watch the full clip here:
@flipdaddie
Linking all the HomeGoods furniture on Amazon in my storefront for you guys😊 I’m obsessed with these finds #amazonfurniture #homegoodsfurniture #amazonmusthaves #amazonhomedecor #homedecoronabudget #budgetfinds #homedecoronabudget #homegoodsdecor #furnituredupes
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Some people are not sure cheaper is always good.
Other think this is worth paying for.
Price ain’t the only factor – but it is an important factor!
You can usually find a quality item cheaper someone else.
But you might not end up as happy with the final product.
