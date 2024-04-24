April 24, 2024 at 2:37 pm

Shopper Shares Handy Rules For Tipping And Easing Anxieties When The Bill Comes. – ‘I tip even if it’s a bad outcome.’

by Chris Allen

Tipping culture can seem to be getting out of hand.

Like can we just not start the tipping menus AT 22% please?

Is that so much to ask?

If you’re lost as to what’s appropriate and when, Andrew (@andrewivx7.0) has come up with a handy list of rules for tipping.

And he’s here to share.

“Since tipping culture is getting low key out of hand, I’ve created a set of rules that I use myself on whether or not I tip someone.”

His first one he acknowledges might trigger some people,

“If I don’t like the service, I don’t tip, period.”

Another great rule that’s pretty even-keeled, he explains #3:

“I tip even if it’s a bad outcome.”

“If a blackjack dealer deals me s****y hands, I’m still going to tip the dealer.”

He explains if they can’t control it, and they’re doing their best, he’s still going to tip.

The whole video is worth a watch.

It’s succinct, well-thought-out, and to the point!

Take a look here:

This one was sure to spark some discussion.

Let’s see what folks had to say.

One person made a great point about their barber.

While this person’s sarcastic comment shot all the way to the top.

Here’s a tip: quit it.

But not if the service person genuinely earned it.

