Shopper Shares Handy Rules For Tipping And Easing Anxieties When The Bill Comes. – ‘I tip even if it’s a bad outcome.’
by Chris Allen
Tipping culture can seem to be getting out of hand.
Like can we just not start the tipping menus AT 22% please?
Is that so much to ask?
If you’re lost as to what’s appropriate and when, Andrew (@andrewivx7.0) has come up with a handy list of rules for tipping.
And he’s here to share.
“Since tipping culture is getting low key out of hand, I’ve created a set of rules that I use myself on whether or not I tip someone.”
His first one he acknowledges might trigger some people,
“If I don’t like the service, I don’t tip, period.”
Another great rule that’s pretty even-keeled, he explains #3:
“I tip even if it’s a bad outcome.”
“If a blackjack dealer deals me s****y hands, I’m still going to tip the dealer.”
He explains if they can’t control it, and they’re doing their best, he’s still going to tip.
The whole video is worth a watch.
It’s succinct, well-thought-out, and to the point!
Take a look here:
@andrewivx7.0
My rules on tipping. Agree or disagree? #andrewivx #tipping #tip #lifeadvice #advice #college #collegestudent #collegemajor #hottake
This one was sure to spark some discussion.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
One person made a great point about their barber.
While this person’s sarcastic comment shot all the way to the top.
Here’s a tip: quit it.
But not if the service person genuinely earned it.
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.