Millennial Is Fed Up With Boomers Telling Her How To Live Within Her Means. – ‘I’m staring at their driveway…3 cars.’
by Chris Allen
Life after Covid is WAY TOO EXPENSIVE.
Almost like all the prices of everything around us are…inflated?
Housing costs, a dozen eggs, a box of cereal, building materials, and raising a child…it’s gotten out of control.
And people really are sick of it.
Including Paige on TikTok, who has also had enough.
“If one more Boomer tells me to live within my means when I tell them that I struggle to pay for child care…I might lose my mind.”
I have a feeling Paige is definitely not alone.
Then she describes the driveways of her Boomer neighbors, who like to tell her to cut back on “things that are not necessities.”
Boomers who own, of course, absurd NON-NECESSITIES.
“I’m staring at their driveway…3 cars…and an airplane.”
“And if I look at the house next to them, there’s four cars in their driveway, and a BOAT.”
At least some people are doing well. I guess.
Check out her full video here, it’s…yeah.
@sheisapaigeturner
Boomers are out here owning airplanes for fun and I am being told to live within my means because I want affordable daycare. #boomersvsmillennials #millennialfinance #childcare #daycare #millennialmoms
Let’s see what folks had to say, shall we?
One person loves this one from boomers.
While a baby boomer chimed in to stoke the tension in the room.
While one person would just love to know the answer to this one.
Daycare is another full-priced rent.
Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.
