Customer Claims Walmart Is Planning To Make Customers Pay A Subscription Fee To Use Self-Checkout Lanes

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you heard about this?!?!

I have not, but the guy who shared this video claims that it’s happening and he sounds pretty fired up about it.

His name is Jack and he posted a video on TikTok and talked about how Walmart is allegedly going to charge customers a subscription fee to use self-checkout lanes in some of their stores.

Jack said, “I want you to imagine a world where you have to pay a subscription fee to use self-checkout devices at major retailers across this country. Now I want you to stop imagining it because it is about to be a reality across this country.”

He added, “Not only do we not make any money, we are now charged to spend money.”

Jack continued and said, “Somebody has to stop all of this. I don’t know who it’s going to be, but somebody has to step up. And their first order of business is they have to get rid of all of these subscription services. I have more subscription services than I can even count.”

He added, “They ruined TV with the subscription services. I have to pay for subscription services for channels I didn’t even know I had if I want to watch a show now. They ruined TV and now they’re charging us to check out.”

Jack ended his video by saying, “What’s next? What are they going to charge next? Oxygen?” Source: TikTok/@jackmacbarstool

Here’s the video.

@jackmacbarstool

What is this reality we are living in. Walmart will be first. Target after that.

♬ original sound – Jack Mac

And here’s how people reacted.

This person is over all the subscriptions…

Another viewer has a plan in mind.

And one TikTokker doesn’t sound too happy with their local Walmart.

I don’t know about all that…

But I do think people are absolutely going to push back.

