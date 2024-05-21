Customer Claims Walmart Is Planning To Make Customers Pay A Subscription Fee To Use Self-Checkout Lanes
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you heard about this?!?!
I have not, but the guy who shared this video claims that it’s happening and he sounds pretty fired up about it.
His name is Jack and he posted a video on TikTok and talked about how Walmart is allegedly going to charge customers a subscription fee to use self-checkout lanes in some of their stores.
Jack said, “I want you to imagine a world where you have to pay a subscription fee to use self-checkout devices at major retailers across this country. Now I want you to stop imagining it because it is about to be a reality across this country.”
He added, “Not only do we not make any money, we are now charged to spend money.”
Jack continued and said, “Somebody has to stop all of this. I don’t know who it’s going to be, but somebody has to step up. And their first order of business is they have to get rid of all of these subscription services. I have more subscription services than I can even count.”
He added, “They ruined TV with the subscription services. I have to pay for subscription services for channels I didn’t even know I had if I want to watch a show now. They ruined TV and now they’re charging us to check out.”
Jack ended his video by saying, “What’s next? What are they going to charge next? Oxygen?” Source: TikTok/@jackmacbarstool
Here’s the video.
@jackmacbarstool
What is this reality we are living in. Walmart will be first. Target after that.
And here’s how people reacted.
This person is over all the subscriptions…
Another viewer has a plan in mind.
And one TikTokker doesn’t sound too happy with their local Walmart.
I don’t know about all that…
But I do think people are absolutely going to push back.
