Customer Shares The Perfect System To Determine How Many Pizzas You Need To Feed A Lot Of People
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever struggled to know how many pizzas to order for a group, this one’s for you!
A middle school band director posted a video on TikTok, telling viewers that she came up with a formula for how many pizzas people need to get in order to feed different amounts of guests.
She calls it the “pizza equation” and there’s some simple math involved.
Just take the number of people you’ll be feeding and divide by three and you got it!
If the number doesn’t divide evenly by three, add one pizza so you can have a little bit extra.
“So say you have 30 people that you’re going to feed pizzas to, so we take 30, we divide that by three, and we get 10. So you need to order 10 pizzas.”
“If you’ve got pretty even middle school boys and girls or just adults and kids this pizza equation works every single time. I highly recommend it ’cause it’s never done me wrong.”
Check out what she had to say.
@mrs.allen.81
Pizza equation never fails! Have you ever had too much or too little pizza? #band #banddirectorsoftiktok #middleschoolband #banddirector #pizza #middleschoolboys
And here’s how TikTokkers responded.
One person had a funny/accurate comment.
Another individual spoke THE TRUTH.
And this person definitely has some eaters in the family.
I think she means more situations where you’ve got a group that isn’t going to argue about toppings.
So, definitely not your family.
