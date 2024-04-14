Toxic Neighbors Call Landlord Over Every Little Noise Tenant Makes, So She Decides To Expose Their Rent Scam And Get Them Evicted
by Ryan McCarthy
Your neighbors can definitely make or break your living experience, despite how nice of an apartment you have.
Some are definitely the problem: partying until all hours of the night, vacuuming at 3am, or not training their dog not to bark from sun-up to sun-down.
But sometimes, your crappy neighbors think you’re the problem, and suddenly every little noise you make might as well be a sonic boom to them!
Unfortunately for this user, she was stuck with the second kind.
When her neighbors called the landlord over every little noise she made, she decided she had enough, and revealed to the landlord that there were 4 people living in a two person apartment!
Check it out!
I forced my bad neighbors into an unwanted move.
I got my very first apartment at the ripe age of 26. I was fortunate enough to be able to afford one without roommates.
I was a model tenant: paid my rent on time every month, polite to the office workers, never caused trouble.
I lived on the top floor of a 3 story building.
But when a new neighbor moved into OP’s building, her sweet apartment became considerably less sweet.
Well, 2 years after I moved in, I had new neighbors move into the apartment below me.
I was working a swing shift so my hours were 3pm-11pm, and I often stayed up late to 3am to do minor chores: dishes, cooking, cleaning (but not vacuuming).
I also had two cats at the time.
And OP’s new neighbors had a whole laundry list of issues with her.
My new neighbors immediately went on the war path against me. I could not make any noise without them banging on my floor.
I unloaded my dishwasher at 11am on a Sunday and they flipped out. They complained to the office about my “herd of animals”.
They sent police to my door at 9pm because I was watching tv (at a reasonable volume with the subtitles on.) I literally could not make any sound without them complaining.
It culminated in one of them pounding on my door for 10 minutes after I dared call the office to express my frustration.
But maybe he neighbors should have kept a lower profile…
So I called the office back. Told them that I did not feel safe in my apartment due to my neighbors actions (legal grounds for me to break my lease).
But then I dropped my bombshell. My neighbors had 4 people in a 1 bedroom apartment that had a 2 person max capacity.
Apartment management told my neighbors they had to move into a more expensive 2 bedroom apartment or their lease would be terminated.
And with the crazies gone, OP new’s roommates were much more her speed.
They moved to the larger apartment on the other side of the complex.
My new neighbors were great. 2 adult men who smoked weed on the balcony.
Never even spoke to them. Loved ’em.
Why would you be literally the worst neighbors ever when you know that you’re actually the one breaking the rules?
Everyday I’m convinced that some people are born with absolutely zero foresight for the consequences of their actions.
Reddit was in disbelief at these neighbors’ audacity, and this user in particular was reminded of an infamous piece of advice against hypocrisy.
And this online detective thought maybe the neighbors wanted OP’s apartment for themselves!
Another user was reminded of a viral video of a man wanted for murder calling the cops about cold french fries!
And this user was reminded of a story their Mom told them from her time in the post office.
Finally, this user demonstrated that if you aren’t terrible neighbors/tenants, you have a much better chance of getting away with your shady rent dodging!
If I had an illegal amount of people in my apartment, they would never hear from me!
The building could be on fire, or infested with bears, and I would just mind my business!
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.