Traveler Talked About the Awful Experience She Had With United Airlines. – ‘They have not acknowledged that I am stuck in a wheelchair.’
United Airlines…you’ve been put on blast.
A woman named Jacqueline who has a disability posted a video on TikTok to tell viewers about why she’ll never fly United again.
Jacqueline explained that she has cerebral palsy and needs to wheelchair to get around. She said that she discovered her wheelchair was broken by United on her first flight and that the airline’s employees didn’t fix the chair or even apologize.
Jacqueline said that on her return flight, she was told that United couldn’t guarantee that they would have someone available to push her in a wheelchair.
She said that asked United employees at her departure gate for help, but she was ignored.
Jacqueline said, “So they have not acknowledged that I am stuck in a wheelchair, can’t move forward, and should have already boarded. And they’re just boarding around me.”
She added that she waited in the boarding area until other passengers took it upon themselves to help her board the airplane.
